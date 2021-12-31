MoneyLion Inc. [ML] is -65.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE: ML] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.98 during the day while it closed the day at $3.86. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Equity Alert: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger.

MoneyLion Inc. stock has also loss -2.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ML stock has declined by -42.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -61.32% and lost -65.84% year-on date.

The market cap for ML stock reached $925.28 million, with 35.00 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, ML reached a trading volume of 2160544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MoneyLion Inc. [ML]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for MoneyLion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyLion Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyLion Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ML stock trade performance evaluation

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, ML shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 8.38 for the last 200 days.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

MoneyLion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $170 million, or 35.90% of ML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ML stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 13,128,219, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 14.40% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,775,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.29 million in ML stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $18.32 million in ML stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyLion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE:ML] by around 41,222,847 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 18,435,720 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 11,162,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,495,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ML stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,843,160 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 13,470,480 shares during the same period.