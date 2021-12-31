Market cap of Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] reaches 1.76B – now what?

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE: VGR] slipped around -5.86 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.30 at the close of the session, down -34.15%. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Douglas Elliman Lists on the NYSE Under the Ticker Symbol “DOUG”.

Poised to Capitalize on Highly Attractive Dynamics in U.S. Residential Real Estate Market as an Independent Company.

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) (“Douglas Elliman”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced spin-off from Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR). Douglas Elliman will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DOUG” and has been added to the S&P SmallCap 600®, effective prior to the open of trading today.

Vector Group Ltd. stock is now -3.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VGR Stock saw the intraday high of $12.97 and lowest of $10.9418 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.39, which means current price is +3.27% above from all time high which was touched on 12/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 868.80K shares, VGR reached a trading volume of 8247951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VGR shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vector Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Vector Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $13, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on VGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vector Group Ltd. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for VGR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has VGR stock performed recently?

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.07. With this latest performance, VGR shares dropped by -27.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.46 for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.33, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.25 for the last 200 days.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.95 and a Gross Margin at +31.73. Vector Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.51.

Return on Total Capital for VGR is now 29.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.29. Additionally, VGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 171.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 112.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] managed to generate an average of $70,885 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Vector Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings analysis for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vector Group Ltd. go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]

There are presently around $1,666 million, or 63.90% of VGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,455,646, which is approximately -1.066% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,555,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.09 million in VGR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $199.18 million in VGR stock with ownership of nearly 3.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vector Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR] by around 3,874,028 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 3,142,130 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 90,074,960 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,091,118 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,052,565 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 380,925 shares during the same period.