Market cap of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] reaches 22.44M – now what?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: TIRX] traded at a high on 12/30/21, posting a 11.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on December 8, 2021 that TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Announces 2021 Performance Incentive Plan.

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the “Company”), a China-based insurance broker, announced today that the Company adopted a performance incentive plan (the “2021 Plan”) to motivate and reward eligible employees based on their performance. The Company has also filed a registration statement on Form S-8 (the “Registration Statement”) to register 5,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, par value of US$0.001 per share (the “Class A Ordinary Shares”), of the Company, issuable pursuant to the the 2021 Plan. In accordance with Rule 416(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), this Registration Statement also covers an indeterminate number of additional securities which may be offered and issued under the 2021 Plan to prevent dilution from stock splits, stock dividends or similar transactions as provided in the 2021 Plan.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We value our employees’ hard work and dedication that have been the bedrock of our growth over the past years. The 2021 Plan is intended to provide our employees the opportunity to participate as co-owners of the Company and share the value they helped to create. We anticipate that the 2021 plan will attract more insurance talents, further strengthen our employees’ commitment to the Company’s success, and create value to our stakeholders in the longer run.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4284697 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at 15.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.33%.

The market cap for TIRX stock reached $22.44 million, with 11.62 million shares outstanding and 4.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 325.91K shares, TIRX reached a trading volume of 4284697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.37.

How has TIRX stock performed recently?

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.52. With this latest performance, TIRX shares dropped by -10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.94% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4158, while it was recorded at 1.6800 for the last single week of trading, and 12.2755 for the last 200 days.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.24. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.51.

Return on Total Capital for TIRX is now 6.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.73. Additionally, TIRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX] managed to generate an average of $9,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.

Insider trade positions for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [TIRX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.66% of TIRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIRX stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 44,748, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 24.61% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 20,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36000.0 in TIRX stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $8000.0 in TIRX stock with ownership of nearly 38.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ:TIRX] by around 66,939 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 70,308 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 66,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIRX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,596 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 70,308 shares during the same period.