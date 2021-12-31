Market cap of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] reaches 42.59M – now what?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ: IINN] closed the trading session at $4.78 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.66, while the highest price level was $4.91. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Inspira Technologies Signs Strategic Agreement with Innovimed for the Potential Deployment of 1,522 ART Systems in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia.

The agreement to target $108 million for Inspira Technologies over a 7-year period, subject to regulatory approvals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Innovimed Sp. z o.o (“Innovimed”), a master distributor specializing in state-of-the-art medical solutions in Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Innovimed leadership team, have decades of experience with sales, marketing and distribution with medical devices in global healthcare industry companies including Baxter (AG).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.63 percent and weekly performance of 14.35 percent. The stock has performed 58.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 78.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.87M shares, IINN reached to a volume of 9179799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is set at 0.73 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91.

IINN stock trade performance evaluation

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.35.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.00 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Additionally, IINN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 491.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 216.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN] managed to generate an average of -$602,333 per employee.Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [IINN]: Insider Ownership positions

5 institutional holders increased their position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. [NASDAQ:IINN] by around 263,238 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IINN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 263,238 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.