Market cap of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] reaches 2.35B – now what?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [NASDAQ: GGAL] gained 2.50% or 0.24 points to close at $9.85 with a heavy trading volume of 2472229 shares. The company report on May 27, 2021 that Grupo Financiero Galicia SA to Host Earnings Call.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (NASDAQ:GGAL) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/79590.

It opened the trading session at $9.61, the shares rose to $9.87 and dropped to $9.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GGAL points out that the company has recorded 14.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 870.03K shares, GGAL reached to a volume of 2472229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGAL shares is $8.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGAL in the course of the last twelve months was 2.39.

Trading performance analysis for GGAL stock

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.79. With this latest performance, GGAL shares gained by 12.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.83.

Return on Total Capital for GGAL is now 38.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.73. Additionally, GGAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.82.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [GGAL]

There are presently around $109 million, or 10.70% of GGAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GGAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,258,552, which is approximately -11.162% of the company’s market cap and around 53.40% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 868,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.35 million in GGAL stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $6.81 million in GGAL stock with ownership of nearly -8.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. [NASDAQ:GGAL] by around 3,160,490 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,062,224 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,164,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,387,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GGAL stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,988,804 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 760,844 shares during the same period.