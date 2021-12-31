Market cap of ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] reaches 20.40M – now what?

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.42 at the close of the session, up 4.71%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that ECMOHO Limited Announces the Appointment of independent director of the Board.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced a change in its board of directors (the “Board”).

Mr. Greg Ye tendered to the Board his resignation as an independent director of the Board, the chair and a member of the audit committee of the Board and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board for personal reasons, effective from December 1, 2021. Mr. Greg Ye’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practice.

ECMOHO Limited stock is now -81.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MOHO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.48 and lowest of $0.3886 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.23, which means current price is +13.54% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, MOHO reached a trading volume of 2366291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has MOHO stock performed recently?

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.52. With this latest performance, MOHO shares dropped by -13.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5433, while it was recorded at 0.4163 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1121 for the last 200 days.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.48 and a Gross Margin at +19.23. ECMOHO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.36.

Return on Total Capital for MOHO is now -11.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.07. Additionally, MOHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] managed to generate an average of -$29,228 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of MOHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOHO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 188,307, which is approximately 5.14% of the company’s market cap and around 26.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 187,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in MOHO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $44000.0 in MOHO stock with ownership of nearly 551.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ECMOHO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 289,544 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 46,854 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 149,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 485,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,071 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 46,854 shares during the same period.