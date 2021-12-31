Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 72.08M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] price surged by 8.15 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs on International Sports Star Casillas Fernández, Enriching the Color Star Metaverse.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, today officially announced the invitation of world-class Spanish football star Iker Casillas Fernández to join its entertainment metaverse interactive platform, Color Star app. Casillas is a major player in the industry and his addition to the Color Star sports section will attract many more fans.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Regarded as the greatest goalkeeper in the history of Real Madrid and as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, Casillas began his football career with joining Real Madrid’s youth training in 1990. He played for Real Madrid for a total of 25 seasons, during which he helped the team win 3 UEFA Champions League, 5 LaLiga, 2 Copa del Rey, 4 Spanish Super Cup, and 1 FIFA Club World Cup. He played in 725 games in 16 seasons and won 19 trophies. Fans regard him as the sacred guard of the gate of Bernabeu. After Casillas officially retired from Real Madrid in 2015, the team not only held an unforgettable farewell party for him but also commented that “Casillas will always belong to Real Madrid at heart. This is his life-long club.” These are enough to prove his contribution and influence in the football world. Today, he is still active in his beloved football field; he has returned to Real Madrid where he spent his youth and the golden years of his career, and has even become Vice President of the Real Madrid Foundation.

A sum of 4764741 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.11M shares. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.5181 and dropped to a low of $0.4653 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5545, while it was recorded at 0.5024 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8856 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,177,524, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,978,696 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in CSCW stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.16 million in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly 37.721% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 8,386,887 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 257,773 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 424,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,069,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,168,319 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 257,773 shares during the same period.