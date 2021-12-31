Market cap of Ayro Inc. [AYRO] reaches 73.85M – now what?

Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ: AYRO] traded at a high on 12/30/21, posting a 10.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.73. The company report on December 15, 2021 that AYRO Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Provides Summary of Business Update.

AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces results from its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 14, 2021.

Seven directors (Thomas M. Wittenschlaeger, Joshua Silverman, Wayne R. Walker, George Devlin, Sebastian Giordano, Zvi Joseph, and Greg Schiffman) were elected to serve a one-year term on the Board.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5788243 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ayro Inc. stands at 11.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.14%.

The market cap for AYRO stock reached $73.85 million, with 36.31 million shares outstanding and 30.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.24M shares, AYRO reached a trading volume of 5788243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ayro Inc. [AYRO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYRO shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayro Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 27.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

How has AYRO stock performed recently?

Ayro Inc. [AYRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.63. With this latest performance, AYRO shares dropped by -23.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.75 for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3985, while it was recorded at 1.6410 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0713 for the last 200 days.

Ayro Inc. [AYRO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ayro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.70 and a Current Ratio set at 14.20.

Insider trade positions for Ayro Inc. [AYRO]

There are presently around $11 million, or 20.80% of AYRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYRO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,515,176, which is approximately 13.543% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,298,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in AYRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.44 million in AYRO stock with ownership of nearly -7.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Ayro Inc. [NASDAQ:AYRO] by around 766,643 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,414,115 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,849,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,030,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYRO stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 361,645 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,845 shares during the same period.