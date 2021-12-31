Market Analysts see Wallbox N.V. [WBX] gaining to $25. Time to buy?

Wallbox N.V. [NYSE: WBX] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.67 at the close of the session, up 0.66%. The company report on December 9, 2021 that Wallbox to Showcase Hardware and Software Energy Management Solutions at CES 2022.

Wallbox is expected to unveil a brand-new product designed exclusively for the North American market as it returns to CES.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The company is also expected to showcase a suite of hardware and software solutions for home, business and public use.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, WBX reached a trading volume of 2083835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wallbox N.V. [WBX]?

UBS have made an estimate for Wallbox N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Wallbox N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on WBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wallbox N.V. is set at 1.12

How has WBX stock performed recently?

Wallbox N.V. [WBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.79. With this latest performance, WBX shares gained by 34.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.54% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.35 for Wallbox N.V. [WBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.62, while it was recorded at 16.49 for the last single week of trading.

Insider trade positions for Wallbox N.V. [WBX]

34 institutional holders increased their position in Wallbox N.V. [NYSE:WBX] by around 4,248,238 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,961,914 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 1,248,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,459,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,126,075 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,245,808 shares during the same period.