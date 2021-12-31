Market Analysts see Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gaining to $20. Time to buy?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] loss -3.41% or -0.4 points to close at $11.33 with a heavy trading volume of 3175258 shares. The company report on December 22, 2021 that Rocket Lab Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (the “Company” or “Rocket Lab”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of September 24, 2020, by and among Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (f/k/a Vector Acquisition Corporation) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (“Continental”), as original warrant agent, as amended by and assigned to and assumed by the Company, pursuant to that certain Amendment to Warrant Agreement, dated August 25, 2021, by and among Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (f/k/a Vector Acquisition Corporation), Continental, and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), as successor warrant agent (as so amended, the “Warrant Agreement”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on January 21, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.10 per Public Warrant. In addition, the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO (the “Private Placement Warrants” and, together with the Public Warrants, the “Warrants”) on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants at a Redemption Price of $0.10 per Public Warrant if (i) the last reported sales price (the “Reference Value”) of the Common Stock equals or exceeds $10.00 per share for any twenty (20) trading days within the thirty (30) trading day period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which notice of redemption is given and (ii) if the Reference Value is less than $18.00 per share, the Private Placement Warrants are also concurrently called for redemption on the same terms as the outstanding Public Warrants. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

It opened the trading session at $11.73, the shares rose to $11.7999 and dropped to $11.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RKLB points out that the company has recorded 4.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, RKLB reached to a volume of 3175258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 93.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for RKLB stock

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -26.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.69 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 11.86 for the last single week of trading, and 12.05 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $3,132 million, or 59.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 115,004,795, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 42.36% of the total institutional ownership; DEER VIII & CO. LTD., holding 81,450,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.42 million in RKLB stocks shares; and STEPSTONE GROUP LP, currently with $204.53 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

72 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 262,896,284 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 4,124,159 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 20,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,999,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 255,272,593 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,452,111 shares during the same period.