Market Analysts see Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Kimco Realty Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, February 10, 2022 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET.

A sum of 2454551 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.87M shares. Kimco Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $24.67 and dropped to a low of $24.19 until finishing in the latest session at $24.52.

The one-year KIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.87. The average equity rating for KIM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KIM shares is $26.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $24 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Kimco Realty Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on KIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kimco Realty Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for KIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for KIM in the course of the last twelve months was 153.79.

KIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, KIM shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.00 for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.37, while it was recorded at 24.12 for the last single week of trading, and 21.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kimco Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.27. Kimco Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.40.

Return on Total Capital for KIM is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 101.34. Additionally, KIM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] managed to generate an average of $2,063,409 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

KIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kimco Realty Corporation go to 4.60%.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,741 million, or 93.10% of KIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 96,471,300, which is approximately 4.376% of the company’s market cap and around 2.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,508,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in KIM stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $968.41 million in KIM stock with ownership of nearly -11.664% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kimco Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM] by around 52,831,659 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 60,545,794 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 453,241,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,619,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,319,602 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 18,870,007 shares during the same period.