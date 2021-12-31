Market Analysts see Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] price surged by 5.73 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Joby Completes Acquisition of Radar Developer Inras GmbH.

Five-person team is based in Linz, Austria, an emerging cluster for RF engineering.

Team will expand Joby’s advanced in-house R&D capability to support the development of purpose-built radar systems for Joby’s onboard sensing and navigation.

A sum of 3345833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.47M shares. Joby Aviation Inc. shares reached a high of $7.53 and dropped to a low of $6.93 until finishing in the latest session at $7.38.

The one-year JOBY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.88.

Guru’s Opinion on Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

JOBY Stock Performance Analysis:

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 7.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Joby Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 181.80 and a Current Ratio set at 181.80.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $761 million, or 25.00% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.8 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $53.59 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 96,731,639 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 30,055,445 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 17,701,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,086,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 80,194,225 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 25,281,704 shares during the same period.