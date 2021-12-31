Market Analysts see GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.34%. The company report on November 17, 2021 that GoodRx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:.

Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Wednesday, December 1, at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time (4:20 p.m. Eastern Time).

Over the last 12 months, GDRX stock dropped by -21.68%. The one-year GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.35. The average equity rating for GDRX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.77 billion, with 411.22 million shares outstanding and 74.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, GDRX stock reached a trading volume of 2396622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $45.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on GDRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 101.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.50.

GDRX Stock Performance Analysis:

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.85, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GoodRx Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.55 and a Gross Margin at +91.28. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.32.

Return on Total Capital for GDRX is now -30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -162.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.10. Additionally, GDRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] managed to generate an average of -$614,274 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.50 and a Current Ratio set at 14.50.

GDRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 30.88%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,763 million, or 80.70% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP, holding 8,792,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.34 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.38 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 6.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GoodRx Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 15,633,918 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 9,132,452 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 123,572,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,338,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,056,239 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,282,535 shares during the same period.