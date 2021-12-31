Market Analysts see Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] price plunged by -2.60 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 2, 2021 that Agile Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Prescription Demand Growth Continues in the Third Quarter 2021 with a 61% Increase in Twirla Cycles Dispensed.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Twirla Refill Rates Continue to Grow by 86% in Third Quarter 2021.

A sum of 2015622 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.5176 and dropped to a low of $0.482 until finishing in the latest session at $0.49.

The one-year AGRX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.69. The average equity rating for AGRX stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRX shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

AGRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -22.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6713, while it was recorded at 0.5120 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2060 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Agile Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6549.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.50. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6922.96.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -87.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.49. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,851,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 29.90% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,104,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 million in AGRX stocks shares; and INVESTOR AB, currently with $1.77 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 847,221 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,375,957 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 27,560,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,783,894 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,010 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 928,133 shares during the same period.