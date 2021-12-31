LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] stock Downgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $4.30

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ: LX] gained 10.36% on the last trading session, reaching $3.73 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2021 that LexinFintech Receives Corporate Commitment Certificate from The Asian Banker for Outstanding ESG Efforts.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, has received the Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certificate from The Asian Banker’s Global Wealth and Society Corporate Commitment Certification Programme 2021.

The certificate comes as an important international recognition for Lexin’s outstanding environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts, including its philanthropic actions to fight against the pandemic and regional flooding, its advocation of rational spending, and its business support for small and micro business owners in China.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. represents 184.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $675.35 million with the latest information. LX stock price has been found in the range of $3.37 to $3.845.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, LX reached a trading volume of 2664736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LX shares is $11.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15.30 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while CLSA analysts kept a Outperform rating on LX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for LX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21.

Trading performance analysis for LX stock

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, LX shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.72 for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.77 for the last 200 days.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.05 and a Gross Margin at +70.95. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.04.

Return on Total Capital for LX is now 9.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.70. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 169.96. Additionally, LX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX] managed to generate an average of $26,019 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. go to 2.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [LX]

There are presently around $151 million, or 34.80% of LX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LX stocks are: OCEANLINK MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 13,109,795, which is approximately -7.386% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; CEDERBERG CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,880,338 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.64 million in LX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.63 million in LX stock with ownership of nearly 2.686% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. [NASDAQ:LX] by around 4,609,319 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,292,079 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 31,661,563 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,562,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,401,016 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,606,887 shares during the same period.