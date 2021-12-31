iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] is 21.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] plunged by -$0.46 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.3492 during the day while it closed the day at $8.69. The company report on December 16, 2021 that iSpecimen Expands Global Biospecimen Supplier Network, Broadening Footprint Around the World.

Partners in Europe and Asia-Pacific satisfy a variety of urgent needs among life sciences research organizations.

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online marketplace for human biospecimens, today announced that it has expanded its global supplier network, with 25% of its newest specimen suppliers in 2021 coming from outside the United States. The expansion enhances the value of iSpecimen’s federated network of human biospecimen suppliers for research, now with more than 200 suppliers participating in the iSpecimen Marketplace. Throughout 2021, iSpecimen has added nearly two dozen biospecimen suppliers to its network, across the United States and Europe, augmenting its existing network that also includes suppliers in Asia-Pacific.

iSpecimen Inc. stock has also loss -29.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ISPC stock has inclined by 48.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.74% and gained 21.54% year-on date.

The market cap for ISPC stock reached $76.82 million, with 6.96 million shares outstanding and 5.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, ISPC reached a trading volume of 11526941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -29.64. With this latest performance, ISPC shares dropped by -52.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.74% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.69 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.40 and a Gross Margin at +56.19. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] managed to generate an average of -$113,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

There are presently around $8 million, or 13.10% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 618,180, which is approximately 2.98% of the company’s market cap and around 18.90% of the total institutional ownership; KEPOS CAPITAL LP, holding 225,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 million in ISPC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.25 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 91,050 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 296,073 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 529,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 916,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,161 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 296,073 shares during the same period.