Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] is 29.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] traded at a high on 12/30/21, posting a 12.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.06. The company report on December 30, 2021 that Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Launching of its NFT Trading Platform.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) (“IMTE” or the “Company”), announces today the signing of an Assignment and Assumption Agreement to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business focusing on digital asset market platform mainly focusing on NFT (Non Fungible Token) trading market. IMTE will pay a deferred payment based on future earnings of Ace Corporation Limited (“Ace”) and a bonus payment if Ace is listed on a recognized exchange in the next 5 years.

Under the Cooperation Agreement, IMTE now may invest up to US$1 million for 60% equity interests in Ace to develop, establish, and operate a trading platform called “Ouction”. The development, marketing and operating team will receive the 40% of the equity interest in Ace. The core technology will be developed by Mr. Eric Zhang and his team. Ouction platform will be an interactive experiencing solution designed with dynamic image cryptographic verification technology which will serve as a bridge for O2O (Online to Offline) transaction. This will enable the “Ouction” platform to not only verify virtual asset transactions, but also provide encryption and Blockchain notarized digital certificates of physical assets for a fairer and more credible platform trading experience to e-commerce companies and their users.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 40018274 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Integrated Media Technology Limited stands at 21.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.03%.

The market cap for IMTE stock reached $42.71 million, with 8.44 million shares outstanding and 3.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 76.76K shares, IMTE reached a trading volume of 40018274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.91.

How has IMTE stock performed recently?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, IMTE shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.76% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 23,912, which is approximately -0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 40.75% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 3,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $14000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 8,121 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 88 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 23,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,121 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.