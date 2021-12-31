Incyte Corporation [INCY] Revenue clocked in at $2.91 billion, down -14.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ: INCY] jumped around 0.32 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $74.11 at the close of the session, up 0.43%. The company report on December 14, 2021 that Incyte Announces Acceptance and Priority Review of sNDA for Ruxolitinib Cream (Opzelura™) as a Treatment for Patients with Vitiligo.

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for ruxolitinib cream 1.5% (Opzelura™) a topical JAK inhibitor, as a potential treatment for adolescents and adults (age ≥12 years) with vitiligo. The FDA grants Priority Review to medicines that may offer a major advance in treatment where none currently exists. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is April 18, 2022.

“Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease that can have a profound impact on people’s lives,” said Jim Lee, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Inflammation & Autoimmunity, Incyte. “Currently, there are no FDA-approved drug therapies for repigmentation in people with vitiligo. The FDA’s acceptance of our sNDA for ruxolitinib cream brings us one step closer to offering patients with vitiligo an additional treatment option.”.

Incyte Corporation stock is now -14.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INCY Stock saw the intraday high of $75.44 and lowest of $73.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 101.47, which means current price is +19.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, INCY reached a trading volume of 3871300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Incyte Corporation [INCY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INCY shares is $93.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Incyte Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Incyte Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on INCY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Incyte Corporation is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for INCY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has INCY stock performed recently?

Incyte Corporation [INCY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.01. With this latest performance, INCY shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for Incyte Corporation [INCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.78, while it was recorded at 73.73 for the last single week of trading, and 75.80 for the last 200 days.

Incyte Corporation [INCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Incyte Corporation [INCY] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.01 and a Gross Margin at +93.94. Incyte Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.09.

Return on Total Capital for INCY is now -8.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.36. Additionally, INCY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Incyte Corporation [INCY] managed to generate an average of -$166,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Incyte Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Incyte Corporation [INCY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INCY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Incyte Corporation go to 20.89%.

Insider trade positions for Incyte Corporation [INCY]

There are presently around $15,122 million, or 93.80% of INCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INCY stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 32,022,125, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,850,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in INCY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.4 billion in INCY stock with ownership of nearly -33.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Incyte Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Incyte Corporation [NASDAQ:INCY] by around 17,539,596 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 16,795,533 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 170,602,769 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,937,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INCY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,284,528 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,752,085 shares during the same period.