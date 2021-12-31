Huntsman Corporation [HUN] Revenue clocked in at $7.81 billion, up 39.70% YTD: What’s Next?

Huntsman Corporation [NYSE: HUN] surged by $1.48 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $35.29 during the day while it closed the day at $35.12. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Huntsman Announces Review of Strategic Options for Textile Effects and Compensation Plan Aligned with Financial Targets.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today announced two significant corporate initiatives: a review of strategic options for its Textile Effects Division and a multi-year compensation plan designed to align the incentives of the Company’s management team with the targets presented at the Company’s Investor Day in November.

Huntsman Corporation stock has also gained 9.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUN stock has inclined by 17.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.43% and gained 39.70% year-on date.

The market cap for HUN stock reached $7.55 billion, with 219.40 million shares outstanding and 196.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, HUN reached a trading volume of 2705468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntsman Corporation [HUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUN shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Huntsman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Huntsman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $33, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntsman Corporation is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

HUN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntsman Corporation [HUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.72. With this latest performance, HUN shares gained by 8.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.63 for Huntsman Corporation [HUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.81, while it was recorded at 33.52 for the last single week of trading, and 29.04 for the last 200 days.

Huntsman Corporation [HUN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Huntsman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntsman Corporation [HUN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntsman Corporation go to 11.39%.