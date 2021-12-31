GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] fell -69.39% so far this year. What now?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ: GP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.65%. The company report on December 29, 2021 that GreenPower Announces Test Rides and Demonstration of Its AV Star with Perrone Robotics at CES 2022.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced its AV Star will be on display and used as a demo vehicle at CES® 2022 as part of Perrone Robotic’s Innovation Alley demonstration track.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This announcement falls on the heels of GreenPower and Perrone’s recent OEM agreement, which continues to build on the success of the original AV Star developed for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA).

Over the last 12 months, GP stock dropped by -69.92%.

The market cap for the stock reached $186.15 million, with 20.89 million shares outstanding and 14.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 149.41K shares, GP stock reached a trading volume of 2856934 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.41.

GP Stock Performance Analysis:

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.65. With this latest performance, GP shares dropped by -33.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.43 for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GreenPower Motor Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] shares currently have an operating margin of -192.23 and a Gross Margin at -42.85. GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -128.06.

Return on Total Capital for GP is now -50.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.03. Additionally, GP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] managed to generate an average of -$188,373 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [GP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 38.20% of GP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,146,078, which is approximately 3.76% of the company’s market cap and around 24.44% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,546,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.18 million in GP stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.85 million in GP stock with ownership of nearly -4.188% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [NASDAQ:GP] by around 263,495 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 269,982 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,224,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,757,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GP stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,086 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 203,936 shares during the same period.