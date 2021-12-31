For GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ: GRWG] traded at a high on 12/30/21, posting a 5.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.18. The company report on December 14, 2021 that GrowGeneration Announces Retirement of Tony Sullivan, EVP, and COO.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG), (“GrowGen” or the “Company”) the nation’s largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers, today announced the retirement of Tony Sullivan, executive vice president and chief operating officer effective immediately.

“During his tenure, Tony contributed a great deal to GrowGen, contributing to every part of our operation,” said Darren Lampert, GrowGen’s CEO. “While we are sad to see him go, Tony felt the timing was right both personally and professionally. The Company thanks him for all of his hard work and dedication.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2110975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GrowGeneration Corp. stands at 6.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.03%.

The market cap for GRWG stock reached $768.66 million, with 58.53 million shares outstanding and 51.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, GRWG reached a trading volume of 2110975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRWG shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRWG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for GrowGeneration Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $41 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on November 12, 2021, representing the official price target for GrowGeneration Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on GRWG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrowGeneration Corp. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

How has GRWG stock performed recently?

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, GRWG shares dropped by -19.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.80 for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.28, while it was recorded at 13.11 for the last single week of trading, and 33.59 for the last 200 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.70. GrowGeneration Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for GRWG is now 4.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, GRWG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG] managed to generate an average of $13,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.GrowGeneration Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GRWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrowGeneration Corp. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for GrowGeneration Corp. [GRWG]

There are presently around $298 million, or 50.70% of GRWG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRWG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,405,009, which is approximately -0.444% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,577,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.34 million in GRWG stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $32.29 million in GRWG stock with ownership of nearly -20.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GrowGeneration Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in GrowGeneration Corp. [NASDAQ:GRWG] by around 3,586,274 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 5,195,250 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 14,940,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,721,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRWG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,383,323 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,701,198 shares during the same period.