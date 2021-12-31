For Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS], Analyst sees a drop to $130. What next?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] gained 7.43% on the last trading session, reaching $77.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2021 that New Data Presented at SABCS® 2021 Strengthen Value of Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® Test to Inform Clinical Decision-making.

– Updated RxPONDER study analysis provides further evidence that the test identifies the majority of women with early-stage, node-positive breast cancer who can avoid chemotherapy.

Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a global leader in cancer diagnostics, today announced the presentation of new data at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium® (SABCS®) supporting the clinical value of the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test. New analyses presented at the meeting include an oral presentation of updated data from the RxPONDER study led by the independent SWOG Cancer Research Network, and sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI).

Exact Sciences Corporation represents 171.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.77 billion with the latest information. EXAS stock price has been found in the range of $72.20 to $79.1499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, EXAS reached a trading volume of 1967166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $132.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $165 to $145. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Exact Sciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $161 to $155, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on EXAS stock. On July 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for EXAS shares from 185 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.89.

Trading performance analysis for EXAS stock

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.36 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.63, while it was recorded at 75.30 for the last single week of trading, and 105.67 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]

There are presently around $11,521 million, or 91.20% of EXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,505,044, which is approximately -6.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,367,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in EXAS stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $850.33 million in EXAS stock with ownership of nearly 9.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

300 institutional holders increased their position in Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ:EXAS] by around 13,222,306 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 8,937,918 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 136,755,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,915,656 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXAS stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 690,105 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,725 shares during the same period.