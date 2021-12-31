Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell -42.01% so far this year. What now?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $4.85 during the day while it closed the day at $4.72. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Kodak Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2021, including consolidated revenues of $287 million and continued growth in key product areas.

Eastman Kodak Company stock has also loss -7.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KODK stock has declined by -30.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.27% and lost -42.01% year-on date.

The market cap for KODK stock reached $369.76 million, with 78.60 million shares outstanding and 50.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, KODK reached a trading volume of 2424339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.85.

KODK stock trade performance evaluation

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.27. With this latest performance, KODK shares dropped by -21.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.56 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.20 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.93 and a Gross Margin at +13.12. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.87.

Return on Total Capital for KODK is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -140.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.85. Additionally, KODK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] managed to generate an average of -$120,889 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $88 million, or 26.00% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,537,323, which is approximately 10.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,308,191 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.22 million in KODK stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $11.66 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 2,194,633 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,232,680 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 14,649,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,076,766 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,916 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,232 shares during the same period.