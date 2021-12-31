Credit Suisse slashes price target on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] – find out why.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.21%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Femasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming January Investor Conferences.

Over the last 12 months, ACRX stock dropped by -60.78%. The one-year AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.25. The average equity rating for ACRX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $67.92 million, with 119.22 million shares outstanding and 116.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, ACRX stock reached a trading volume of 2332657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRX shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.87.

ACRX Stock Performance Analysis:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.21. With this latest performance, ACRX shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.84 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6993, while it was recorded at 0.5123 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1136 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -747.10 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -745.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACRX is now -58.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.77. Additionally, ACRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 195.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] managed to generate an average of -$747,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 18.40% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,120,684, which is approximately 0.197% of the company’s market cap and around 1.94% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,819,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.89 million in ACRX stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.64 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly -30.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 426,690 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,591,469 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,553,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,571,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 266,279 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,708 shares during the same period.