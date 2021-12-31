Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] is -16.67% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE: YOU] closed the trading session at $33.33 on 12/30/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.375, while the highest price level was $35.08. The company report on December 15, 2021 that CLEAR Brings Expedited Security Screening to Columbus Amid Spike in Holiday Travel.

CLEAR’s 40th Airport Launch Brings Approximately 50 New Jobs to Columbus During Airport’s Busiest Travel Days Since Start of Pandemic.

Today, CLEAR (NYSE: YOU) announced our trusted and secure identity technology and expedited lanes are now available at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), building on the company’s presence in the Midwest and across Ohio’s three largest metropolitan areas. Beginning today, CLEAR will have three expedited security lanes at CMH, ensuring full coverage at each of the airport’s three concourses. Additionally, CLEAR is already available in eight of CMH’s top 10 domestic destination airports, allowing travelers to enjoy our fast, predictable experience on both ends of their journey.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.67 percent and weekly performance of 19.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 485.82K shares, YOU reached to a volume of 2158620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Secure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Telsey Advisory Group analysts kept a Outperform rating on YOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 182.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

YOU stock trade performance evaluation

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.42. With this latest performance, YOU shares gained by 4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 31.21 for the last single week of trading.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Clear Secure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Return on Total Capital for YOU is now -16.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.38.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 30.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Clear Secure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,609 million, or 68.60% of YOU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,959,599, which is approximately 1.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 9,285,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.13 million in YOU stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $270.46 million in YOU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clear Secure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE:YOU] by around 3,764,922 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 2,974,817 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 44,211,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,950,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YOU stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 642,212 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,541,048 shares during the same period.