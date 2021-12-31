Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Stock trading around $18.81 per share: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.89%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam Resumes Service from Port of San Diego; Second Ship from California and Sixth Back to Cruising.

– Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam returned to service today from Port of San Diego in California, the second Holland America ship to resume service in San Diego since the industrywide pause.

Over the last 12 months, CUK stock dropped by -0.32%.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.81 billion, with 1.13 billion shares outstanding and 151.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CUK stock reached a trading volume of 3122119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43.

CUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 16.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 19.19 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -359.80 and a Gross Margin at -261.01. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] Insider Position Details

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 5,096,955 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,867,582 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 14,261,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,225,876 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,388,342 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 793,021 shares during the same period.