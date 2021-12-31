Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE: ACHR] price plunged by -7.12 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Archer Takes to the Skies with First Hover Flight of Maker Aircraft.

Six months after unveiling its Maker eVTOL aircraft, Archer has achieved both FAA airworthiness certification and its first successful hover flight.

The successful hover flight saw Maker accelerating off the ground and hovering in place before returning to the ground safely.

A sum of 7390629 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.08M shares. Archer Aviation Inc. shares reached a high of $6.52 and dropped to a low of $5.9206 until finishing in the latest session at $6.00.

The one-year ACHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.85. The average equity rating for ACHR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHR shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Archer Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer Aviation Inc. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

ACHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, ACHR shares dropped by -2.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.36, while it was recorded at 6.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Archer Aviation Inc. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] managed to generate an average of -$43,770 per employee.Archer Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.90 and a Current Ratio set at 26.90.

Archer Aviation Inc. [ACHR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $253 million, or 23.60% of ACHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHR stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 8,517,636, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,737,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.06 million in ACHR stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $16.25 million in ACHR stock with ownership of nearly 556.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Archer Aviation Inc. [NYSE:ACHR] by around 31,942,243 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 21,656,278 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,457,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,140,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,470,203 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 11,955,988 shares during the same period.