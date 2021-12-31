Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Revenue clocked in at $644.46 million, down -31.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.13 at the close of the session, up 2.01%. The company report on November 24, 2021 that Cano Health to Participate in the 2021 Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference.

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced it will participate in the 4th Annual Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through Cano Health’s Investor Relations website at investors.canohealth.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

Cano Health Inc. stock is now -31.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CANO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.275 and lowest of $8.82 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.43, which means current price is +16.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 2018469 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cano Health Inc. [CANO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

How has CANO stock performed recently?

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.98. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 9.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.12 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Insider trade positions for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]

There are presently around $1,340 million, or 84.00% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 35,919,589, which is approximately -0.867% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,064,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.98 million in CANO stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $99.2 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 38,306,080 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 29,805,086 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 81,593,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,704,802 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,700,845 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 11,363,841 shares during the same period.