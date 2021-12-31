Canaccord Genuity lifts Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX: SLI] gained 7.93% on the last trading session, reaching $9.66 price per share at the time. The company report on December 29, 2021 that Investigation Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Stock? Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Standard Lithium Ltd. represents 143.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. SLI stock price has been found in the range of $8.79 to $9.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, SLI reached a trading volume of 2896874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Standard Lithium Ltd. is set at 0.84 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for SLI stock

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.30. With this latest performance, SLI shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 134.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 353.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.84 for Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 6.32 for the last 200 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SLI is now -42.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.58.

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Standard Lithium Ltd. [SLI]

There are presently around $123 million, or 9.53% of SLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 6,372,890, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.86% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,663,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.79 million in SLI stocks shares; and LONESTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.05 million in SLI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Standard Lithium Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Standard Lithium Ltd. [AMEX:SLI] by around 13,693,644 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 15,740 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 15,740 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,693,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLI stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,693,644 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,740 shares during the same period.