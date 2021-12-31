Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] stock Initiated by Lake Street analyst, price target now $6

Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: BBI] gained 0.17% or 0.0 points to close at $0.24 with a heavy trading volume of 2786604 shares. The company report on November 9, 2021 that Brickell Biotech Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 pivotal clinical studies of sofpironium bromide gel, 15% in primary axillary hyperhidrosis patients; plan to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in mid-2022.

Development of DYRK1A inhibitors is ongoing, including a planned Phase 1 study for BBI-02, a potential first-in-class oral treatment for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, expected to be initiated and topline results reported in 2022 .

It opened the trading session at $0.24, the shares rose to $0.24 and dropped to $0.222, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BBI points out that the company has recorded -74.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, BBI reached to a volume of 2786604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Brickell Biotech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brickell Biotech Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 94.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98.

Trading performance analysis for BBI stock

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.47. With this latest performance, BBI shares dropped by -23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.54 for Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3455, while it was recorded at 0.2414 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7044 for the last 200 days.

Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1151.26. Brickell Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1147.80.

Return on Total Capital for BBI is now -118.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -119.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -80.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.88. Additionally, BBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI] managed to generate an average of -$1,608,692 per employee.Brickell Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brickell Biotech Inc. [BBI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.00% of BBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,733,543, which is approximately 5.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,377,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.33 million in BBI stocks shares; and PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ, currently with $0.22 million in BBI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brickell Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Brickell Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:BBI] by around 766,690 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 615,372 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,288,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,670,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 257,764 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 59,594 shares during the same period.