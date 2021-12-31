Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Construction Commences on $3 Billion 66-Acre Master-Planned Mixed-Use Community in the Heart of Austin’s Second Downtown.

Master developer breaks ground on phase one and rebrands the community as Uptown ATX.

Today, Brandywine Realty Trust announced construction is officially underway on its $3 billion, 66-acre master-planned neighborhood, which will introduce nearly 7 million square feet of workspace, multi-family, retail, hospitality, and a new Capital Metro Rail Station. The project, formerly referred to as Broadmoor and known for decades as “The IBM Campus,” has been rebranded as Uptown ATX, the largest transit-oriented master-planned community in Austin. The first phase, One Uptown, a $328 million mixed-use project, is underway and is being developed in partnership with Canyon Partners Real Estate.

A sum of 2537261 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Brandywine Realty Trust shares reached a high of $13.72 and dropped to a low of $13.44 until finishing in the latest session at $13.52.

The one-year BDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.27. The average equity rating for BDN stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $14.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 51.07.

BDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.45. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.77 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.71, while it was recorded at 13.54 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brandywine Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +26.38. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +57.05.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.33. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $894,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

BDN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,429 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,416,763, which is approximately -4.252% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,298,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $382.03 million in BDN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $165.55 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 84.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 16,486,760 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 17,300,594 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 146,153,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,940,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,481 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 436,867 shares during the same period.