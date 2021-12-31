BofA Securities lifts Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.65%. The company report on December 27, 2021 that Nobel Biocare Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the Nobel Biocare N1™ Implant System.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Nobel Biocare N1™ implant system. Boasting a biologically driven design of components and forward-thinking treatment protocols, the N1™ implant system represents a significant step forward in patient-centric implant solutions.

More than an implant, N1 is a comprehensive system of dedicated instruments, prosthetic components, and surgical protocols. New features of the system include an implant designed for immediate placement and predictable insertion torques, a trioval conical connection for the abutment to slide into place, and an emergence profile designed for soft tissue maintenance.

Over the last 12 months, NVST stock rose by 35.87%. The one-year Envista Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.81. The average equity rating for NVST stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.12 billion, with 161.50 million shares outstanding and 161.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, NVST stock reached a trading volume of 1878213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $50.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $41, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 19.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 16.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.37, while it was recorded at 45.70 for the last single week of trading, and 42.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.41 and a Gross Margin at +53.11. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.24. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $2,685 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to -3.36%.

There are presently around $8,116 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,724,496, which is approximately 0.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,560,615 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.87 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $674.69 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.022% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 20,303,386 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 18,154,354 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 140,772,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,230,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,073,970 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,259,838 shares during the same period.