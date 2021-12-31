BEST Inc. [BEST] Revenue clocked in at $4.70 billion, down -58.84% YTD: What’s Next?

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] gained 5.29% on the last trading session, reaching $0.84 price per share at the time. The company report on December 17, 2021 that BEST Inc. Completes Sale of its Express Business in China.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, today announced the closing and completion of its previously announced sale of its express delivery business in China (the “Business”) to J&T Express Co., Ltd. (“J&T Express China”), a PRC limited liability company and a logistics services provider in China, at approximately RMB6.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) enterprise value, contemplated by the definitive agreement entered into by the parties dated October 29, 2021 (the “Agreement”).

The Agreement has been approved by relevant regulatory agencies. The final transaction has been completed pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, and the Business has been transferred to J&T Express China.

BEST Inc. represents 387.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $326.85 million with the latest information. BEST stock price has been found in the range of $0.7978 to $0.8791.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 2058971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BEST Inc. [BEST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEST shares is $1.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEST stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for BEST stock

BEST Inc. [BEST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.23. With this latest performance, BEST shares dropped by -19.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2238, while it was recorded at 0.8608 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3969 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65 and a Gross Margin at +0.79. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.53.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.52. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BEST Inc. [BEST] managed to generate an average of -$34,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $53 million, or 23.50% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,965,352, which is approximately 3.081% of the company’s market cap and around 20.41% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.97 million in BEST stocks shares; and FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LTD, currently with $5.22 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 1,887,499 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 7,756,822 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 57,381,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,026,251 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 276,707 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,345,553 shares during the same period.