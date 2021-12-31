Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY] Is Currently 15.24 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Berkshire Grey Inc. [NASDAQ: BGRY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.24% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.34%. The company report on December 8, 2021 that Berkshire Grey Introduces Next Generation Robotic Product Sortation (BG RPS) Solution for Scalable, Touchless Order Fulfillment.

BG RPS systems autonomously pick, sort, and pack millions of items per month with higher speed and throughput while increasing fulfillment by up to 2X without adding labor.

The one-year Berkshire Grey Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.01. The average equity rating for BGRY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.16 billion, with 183.84 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 744.61K shares, BGRY stock reached a trading volume of 3105971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGRY shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Berkshire Grey Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Berkshire Grey Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BGRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berkshire Grey Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

BGRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.34. With this latest performance, BGRY shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.13% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.69, while it was recorded at 5.19 for the last single week of trading, and 8.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berkshire Grey Inc. Fundamentals:

Berkshire Grey Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Berkshire Grey Inc. [BGRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $915 million, or 83.10% of BGRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGRY stocks are: SB GLOBAL ADVISERS LTD with ownership of 65,567,317, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 56,567,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.31 million in BGRY stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $188.07 million in BGRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berkshire Grey Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Berkshire Grey Inc. [NASDAQ:BGRY] by around 180,883,314 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 15,064,568 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 9,874,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,073,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGRY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,698,990 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,745,746 shares during the same period.