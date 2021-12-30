Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $140

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] closed the trading session at $128.23 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $127.74, while the highest price level was $129.39. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Zimmer Biomet to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced that Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Hanson and Executive Vice President and CFO Suky Upadhyay will be presenting at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via Zimmer Biomet’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.zimmerbiomet.com. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.78 percent and weekly performance of 4.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, ZBH reached to a volume of 2311026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $165.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $175 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ZBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 3.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.46, while it was recorded at 127.19 for the last single week of trading, and 151.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.56 and a Gross Margin at +60.55. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.98.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.04. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of -$6,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 9.75%.