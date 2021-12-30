Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is -24.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] slipped around -1.48 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $84.98 at the close of the session, down -1.71%. The company report on December 10, 2021 that Wynn Las Vegas Hosts the Paramount+ Star-Studded World Premiere of “1883”.

Inaugural events kick off collaboration with 101 Studios to re-establish the legendary connection between Hollywood and Las Vegas.

This weekend, Wynn Las Vegas (NASDAQ: WYNN) will host the star-studded red carpet, global world premiere and press junket of the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The series – created by Academy Award nominated Taylor Sheridan – stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Academy Award winner Sam Elliott, and Academy Award winner Billy Bob Thornton. The anticipated series, which will stream on Paramount+ starting Dec. 19, is the origin story to the wildly popular Yellowstone.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock is now -24.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYNN Stock saw the intraday high of $86.306 and lowest of $84.32 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 143.88, which means current price is +11.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/15/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 2434077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $105.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $107 to $124. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $107 to $114, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on WYNN stock. On November 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 89 to 101.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, WYNN shares gained by 2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.43 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.80, while it was recorded at 86.75 for the last single week of trading, and 106.30 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.