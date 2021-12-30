why Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] closed the trading session at $3.51 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.49, while the highest price level was $3.84. The company report on December 28, 2021 that Kandi Subsidiary Announces Successful Mass Production of Leading LFP Battery.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co. Ltd (“Huiyi”) entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (“LFP”) battery IFR18650-2200mAh, one of the most advanced on the global market.

After years of technical innovation, Huiyi has now achieved a breakthrough in the energy density of its LFP 18650 battery. Energy density is a key measure of performance for lithium-ion battery products; higher densities reflect a company’s R&D capability and technical expertise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.13 percent and weekly performance of 4.46 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, KNDI reached to a volume of 13796804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]:

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

KNDI stock trade performance evaluation

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.46. With this latest performance, KNDI shares dropped by -11.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.45 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.51.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now -3.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.03. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$16,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 14.10% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 5,823,686, which is approximately 0.28% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 933,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 million in KNDI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.85 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly -4.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 1,283,843 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,009,653 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 7,165,683 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,459,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,535 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 456,302 shares during the same period.