why Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.05

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] surged by $0.6 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $81.05 during the day while it closed the day at $80.99. The company report on December 20, 2021 that Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Releases Super Saturday Shopper Traffic Insights.

Compared to Super Saturday 2019, the last pre-pandemic year, shopper traffic was down -26.3% this year.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Super Saturday is expected to remain the second busiest day of the holiday shopping season in the U.S.

Johnson Controls International plc stock has also gained 4.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JCI stock has inclined by 14.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 18.01% and gained 73.84% year-on date.

The market cap for JCI stock reached $56.72 billion, with 711.80 million shares outstanding and 694.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.24M shares, JCI reached a trading volume of 2689508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $85.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $82 to $83. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $75, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on JCI stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for JCI shares from 85 to 84.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JCI stock trade performance evaluation

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 3.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.85, while it was recorded at 79.38 for the last single week of trading, and 70.13 for the last 200 days.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.69 and a Gross Margin at +34.02. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.39.

Return on Total Capital for JCI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.90. Additionally, JCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] managed to generate an average of $14,980 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 19.45%.