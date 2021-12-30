why Chegg Inc. [CHGG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.64

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] loss -0.37% or -0.11 points to close at $29.28 with a heavy trading volume of 2493668 shares. The company report on December 29, 2021 that CHEGG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. – CHGG.

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 22, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), if they purchased the Company’s shares between May 5, 2020 and November 1, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

It opened the trading session at $29.39, the shares rose to $29.54 and dropped to $28.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHGG points out that the company has recorded -64.77% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.63M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 2493668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $52.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $107 to $54, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CHGG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.60.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, CHGG shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.06, while it was recorded at 29.97 for the last single week of trading, and 69.65 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29 and a Gross Margin at +68.12. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for CHGG is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.43. Additionally, CHGG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chegg Inc. [CHGG] managed to generate an average of -$3,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 13.60.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $4,217 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,501,345, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,225,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $359.3 million in CHGG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $325.38 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly -1.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 11,524,510 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 11,479,328 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 120,487,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,490,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,888 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,115 shares during the same period.