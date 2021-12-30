Wall Street Analyst Initiated SEI Investments Company [SEIC]. What else is Wall St. saying

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ: SEIC] plunged by -$1.47 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $61.69. The company report on December 28, 2021 that SEI Announces Leadership Change.

SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the departure of Steve Meyer as an Executive Vice President and Head of Global Wealth Management Services, effective immediately. Meyer’s departure is unrelated to the company’s strategy, operations, or financial results.

SEI’s Global Wealth Management Services business will continue to be led by the following long-time executive management team members, who have proven industry expertise and a deep understanding of SEI’s markets and clients. They will report directly to Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO.

SEI Investments Company stock has also gained 2.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEIC stock has inclined by 2.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.45% and gained 7.34% year-on date.

The market cap for SEIC stock reached $8.55 billion, with 140.51 million shares outstanding and 114.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 508.10K shares, SEIC reached a trading volume of 2411276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SEI Investments Company [SEIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEIC shares is $72.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for SEI Investments Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for SEI Investments Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SEIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SEI Investments Company is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEIC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

SEIC stock trade performance evaluation

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, SEIC shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for SEI Investments Company [SEIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.46, while it was recorded at 61.61 for the last single week of trading, and 61.71 for the last 200 days.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SEI Investments Company [SEIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.52 and a Gross Margin at +82.51. SEI Investments Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.57.

Return on Total Capital for SEIC is now 25.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.45. Additionally, SEIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] managed to generate an average of $112,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.SEI Investments Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SEI Investments Company [SEIC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEI Investments Company go to 12.00%.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,140 million, or 71.30% of SEIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEIC stocks are: LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P with ownership of 13,882,438, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,958,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $755.28 million in SEIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $718.7 million in SEIC stock with ownership of nearly -5.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ:SEIC] by around 4,036,488 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 4,797,384 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 88,374,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,208,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEIC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,667 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 509,021 shares during the same period.