Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ: KHC] closed the trading session at $35.86 on 12/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.25, while the highest price level was $35.88. The company report on December 15, 2021 that Kraft Heinz Cements Climate Ambition, Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2050.

Company to Halve Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2030 and Reach Net Zero by 2050.

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) announced today a pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions across its operational footprint (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and entire global supply chain (Scope 3) by 2050, reaffirming the Company’s commitment to contribute to global efforts to reduce the ongoing threat of climate change. As a milestone on its path to achieving net zero emissions, it will target a near-term emissions reduction of 50% by 2030 across all three scopes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.46 percent and weekly performance of 1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -11.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, KHC reached to a volume of 3593727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $40.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for The Kraft Heinz Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Kraft Heinz Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on KHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kraft Heinz Company is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 35.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

KHC stock trade performance evaluation

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.30 for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.72, while it was recorded at 35.33 for the last single week of trading, and 38.63 for the last 200 days.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.35 and a Gross Margin at +35.16. The Kraft Heinz Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.36.

Return on Total Capital for KHC is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.71. Additionally, KHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] managed to generate an average of $9,368 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.The Kraft Heinz Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kraft Heinz Company go to -2.44%.

The Kraft Heinz Company [KHC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,814 million, or 62.60% of KHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 325,634,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,375,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.61 billion in KHC stock with ownership of nearly 1.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kraft Heinz Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 474 institutional holders increased their position in The Kraft Heinz Company [NASDAQ:KHC] by around 23,444,296 shares. Additionally, 419 investors decreased positions by around 27,339,883 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 706,029,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 756,813,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KHC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,587,798 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 5,327,613 shares during the same period.