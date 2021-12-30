United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] Stock trading around $3.39 per share: What’s Next?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: UTME] traded at a high on 12/29/21, posting a 47.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.39. The company report on October 6, 2021 that UTime Announces Plans to Build Smart Telecom Device Production Base in Nanning, China.

UTime Limited (“UTime” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UTME) announced that on October 6, 2021, the People’s Government of Jiangnan District in Nanning City and United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (“UTime SZ”) signed an investment agreement on the establishment of the production line of smart telecom devices (the Nanning Production Base) in accordance with which, UTime SZ agreed to establish manufacturing facilities to produce smart telecom devices in Nanning, China.

Located in the National Manufacturing Trade Industrial Park of Nanning City, the Company is expected to invest approximately RMB150 million to build and operate the Nanning Production Base, with 6 Siemens Series D surface mount lines, 8 mobile phone assembly lines and 2 or 3 smart wearables production lines to be installed in the planned new plants covering approximately 20,000 square meters. In addition to mobile phones, the Company plans for a new generation of smart wearables to roll off the production line at the Nanning Production Base. In exchange for this investment, the Jiangnan Government agreed to provide certain economic incentives to the Company to support its operations at the Nanning Production Base.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3563859 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of United Time Technology Co. Ltd. stands at 20.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.80%.

The market cap for UTME stock reached $28.07 million, with 8.28 million shares outstanding and 3.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 138.18K shares, UTME reached a trading volume of 3563859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

How has UTME stock performed recently?

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.56. With this latest performance, UTME shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.46% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading.

United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +7.36. United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.73.

Return on Total Capital for UTME is now -17.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -51.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.17. Additionally, UTME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.45.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.United Time Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [UTME]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of UTME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTME stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 15,801, which is approximately 5.34% of the company’s market cap and around 54.64% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in UTME stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in UTME stock with ownership of nearly -41.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in United Time Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:UTME] by around 13,331 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 7,898 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 12,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTME stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,403 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 4,900 shares during the same period.