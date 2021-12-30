ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Stock trading around $0.38 per share: What’s Next?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.26%. The company report on December 23, 2021 that ToughBuilt Industries Launches New Quick Workbench Product Line Globally.

Available to ToughBuilt’s Strategic Global Partners Servicing over 14,400 Stores.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today that it has launched a new product line, the ToughBuilt Workbench, which is now available for purchase across its strategic global partners and buying groups servicing over 14,400 stores globally.

Over the last 12 months, TBLT stock dropped by -51.94%. The one-year ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 74.67. The average equity rating for TBLT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.43 million, with 122.06 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, TBLT stock reached a trading volume of 4117039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

TBLT Stock Performance Analysis:

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.26. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.35 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4529, while it was recorded at 0.4050 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6405 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ToughBuilt Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +29.79. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.99.

Return on Total Capital for TBLT is now -104.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -153.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -153.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -91.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.05. Additionally, TBLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] managed to generate an average of -$333,627 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 7.20% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,806,911, which is approximately 9.696% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,111,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in TBLT stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.4 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 1.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 1,567,002 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 150,442 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,256,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,973,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,214 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 147,942 shares during the same period.