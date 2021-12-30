The AES Corporation [AES] Is Currently 0.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The AES Corporation [NYSE: AES] traded at a high on 12/29/21, posting a 0.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $23.78. The company report on December 20, 2021 that AES Acquires US Renewables Developer Community Energy Adding 10 GW of Renewable Projects to Growth Pipeline.

Purchase to Propel AES’ Growth Efforts with Additional Projects and Talented Development Team.

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) today announced the acquisition of leading US solar developer, Community Energy Solar, LLC (Community Energy). AES has signed PPAs to deliver 4 GW of renewables in the US this year and the acquisition of Community Energy will further bolster the Company’s future expansion efforts with a strong pipeline and skilled development workforce.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2610102 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The AES Corporation stands at 1.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for AES stock reached $15.87 billion, with 710.00 million shares outstanding and 664.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, AES reached a trading volume of 2610102 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The AES Corporation [AES]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AES shares is $30.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AES stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The AES Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for The AES Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on AES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AES Corporation is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for AES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.37.

How has AES stock performed recently?

The AES Corporation [AES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, AES shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.86 for The AES Corporation [AES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.44, while it was recorded at 23.66 for the last single week of trading, and 25.07 for the last 200 days.

The AES Corporation [AES]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The AES Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for The AES Corporation [AES]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AES Corporation go to 8.60%.