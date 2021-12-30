TC Energy Corporation [TRP] moved down -0.51: Why It’s Important

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $47.535 during the day while it closed the day at $47.21. The company report on December 8, 2021 that TC Energy declares quarterly dividends for Series 11 and 15 preferred shares.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors (Board) of TC Energy declared quarterly dividends on outstanding Series 11 and 15 Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

For the period up to but excluding Feb. 28, 2022, payable on Feb. 28, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 31, 2022:.

TC Energy Corporation stock has also gained 2.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRP stock has declined by -1.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.66% and gained 15.94% year-on date.

The market cap for TRP stock reached $45.62 billion, with 979.00 million shares outstanding and 978.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, TRP reached a trading volume of 3743311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

TRP stock trade performance evaluation

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, TRP shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.29, while it was recorded at 47.20 for the last single week of trading, and 49.18 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.97.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.38. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $633,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TC Energy Corporation [TRP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 2.39%.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $32,924 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 88,473,305, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 46,879,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.77 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 0.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 36,940,703 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 24,347,699 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 632,570,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 693,858,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,486,206 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,781,300 shares during the same period.