Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Stock trading around $4.37 per share: What’s Next?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] traded at a low on 12/28/21, posting a -12.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.37. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Sharecare to present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its chairman and CEO, Jeff Arnold, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. EST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available online at https://investors.sharecare.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6413707 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sharecare Inc. stands at 9.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.85%.

The market cap for SHCR stock reached $1.48 billion, with 263.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 947.67K shares, SHCR reached a trading volume of 6413707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has SHCR stock performed recently?

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -30.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.24 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 4.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.15 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] managed to generate an average of -$8,687,717 per employee.Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Insider trade positions for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]

There are presently around $279 million, or 27.30% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.87% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 7,665,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.33 million in SHCR stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $31.24 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly 70.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 49,686,523 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 19,709,912 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 13,532,292 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,864,143 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,692,087 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 15,454,876 shares during the same period.