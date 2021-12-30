Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] Stock trading around $0.89 per share: What’s Next?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] traded at a low on 12/29/21, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.89. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Seanergy Maritime Announces Refinancing of Existing Vessel Resulting in Significant Cashflow and P&L Benefit.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2824519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stands at 3.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.29%.

The market cap for SHIP stock reached $152.56 million, with 166.71 million shares outstanding and 160.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.48M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 2824519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On May 22, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SHIP shares from 10 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

How has SHIP stock performed recently?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -7.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0093, while it was recorded at 0.9053 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1017 for the last 200 days.

Insider trade positions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $16 million, or 10.70% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,375,460, which is approximately 1635.559% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 3,354,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 million in SHIP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $2.69 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 14,436,126 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,392,422 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,572,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,401,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,789,130 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,258,107 shares during the same period.