Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] is -10.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] price surged by 2.53 percent to reach at $0.35. The company report on December 21, 2021 that Rite Aid Corporation Reports Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Revenues from Continuing Operations Increased 1.8 Percent to $6.23 Billion Compared to Prior Year Third Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations of $6.12 Billion.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Third Quarter Net Loss from Continuing Operations of $36.1 Million or $0.67 Per Share, Compared to the Prior Year Third Quarter Net Income of $4.3 Million or $0.08 Per Share.

The one-year RAD stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.14. The average equity rating for RAD stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $17 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on RAD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for RAD in the course of the last twelve months was 68.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

RAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.19. With this latest performance, RAD shares gained by 14.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.66 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.33, while it was recorded at 14.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rite Aid Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.55 and a Gross Margin at +18.57. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.42.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,045.63. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 960.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] managed to generate an average of -$2,001 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.29.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

RAD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $439 million, or 58.50% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,171,268, which is approximately 0.73% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,797,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.25 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $37.72 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly 0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rite Aid Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 4,740,302 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,812,745 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 23,241,160 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,794,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,325 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 670,198 shares during the same period.