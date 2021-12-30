PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Revenue clocked in at $12.76 billion, up 33.70% YTD: What’s Next?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] price surged by 2.43 percent to reach at $1.37. The company report on December 28, 2021 that PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® Program Dedicates New Mortgage-Free Home to Gold Star Family in Raleigh.

This holiday season the family of fallen Green Beret Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Michael Duskin received the gift of homeownership thanks to PulteGroup’s Built to Honor® program. Gold Star spouse Maggie Duskin was presented with the keys to her new home in Pulte’s Rutherford community in Fuquay-Varina during a celebratory event last week.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211228005037/en/.

A sum of 3448928 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.27M shares. PulteGroup Inc. shares reached a high of $57.78 and dropped to a low of $56.10 until finishing in the latest session at $57.65.

The one-year PHM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.09. The average equity rating for PHM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $65.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $69 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.63.

PHM Stock Performance Analysis:

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.79. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.29 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.93, while it was recorded at 55.70 for the last single week of trading, and 52.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PulteGroup Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.99 and a Gross Margin at +24.99. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.63.

Return on Total Capital for PHM is now 19.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.55. Additionally, PHM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] managed to generate an average of $265,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 66.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.

PHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 18.10%.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,481 million, or 89.80% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,128,038, which is approximately -1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 3.68% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,506,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $706.25 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -1.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 15,582,468 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 21,986,532 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 184,199,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,768,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,918,887 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,966,860 shares during the same period.