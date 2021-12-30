Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] Is Currently 0.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] closed the trading session at $94.30 on 12/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $93.75, while the highest price level was $94.69. The company report on December 13, 2021 that Philip Morris International Inc. to Redeem 2.625% Notes Due 2022.

Regulatory News:.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) (“PMI”) today announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 2.625% Notes due February 18, 2022 (the “Notes”) on January 18, 2022 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PM22A” and have been assigned CUSIP No. 718172 BZ1 and ISIN No. US718172BZ15. As of December 13, 2021, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes were outstanding. On the Redemption Date, PMI will pay to the registered holders of the Notes a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.90 percent and weekly performance of 1.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, PM reached to a volume of 3217139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $107.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 49.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.35. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.35 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.67, while it was recorded at 93.51 for the last single week of trading, and 96.30 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 11.03%.